4 Common Water Heater Malfunctions

Having a water heater in your property is key to providing hot water for your home, particularly for appliances you use a lot, like your taps. While water heaters are very reliable, sometimes, like with any appliance you have, malfunctions happen causing them to not work properly.

When it comes to the water heater, malfunctions do happen but sometimes you can fix them yourself. That said, if your water heater needs more than a simple fix, you should contact a company experienced with water heater repairs in Westlake Village. That last thing you want to do is make things worse.

Below are four common water heater malfunctions, along with their potential causes and fixes.

Leaks

After many years of use, some parts of your water heater may not work as well as they did when they were first installed. This can cause your water heater to leak, causing things like overheating or lower water pressure.

Sometimes, a leak could just be caused by a loose connection that you can easily fix by tightening the plumbing. Make sure you also check for leaks around the storage tank as these tend to erode. If you can’t find the location of the leak, it’s best to call a professional. Leaks in a pipe or around junctures will be less severe, but a leak in your water heater itself will likely necessitate replacing your unit.

Odd Noises

After years of using your water heater, you will have gotten used to the sounds it makes when it’s working correctly. Just like when starting up a car, you can hear that it’s starting properly. The same applies to your water heater.

Your water heater can build up sediment over time, which will change the noises it makes. If you start to hear strange noises, you could try flushing the water heater; but if that doesn’t fix it, you may need a professional.

Water Pressure Issues

One of the most common issues that will happen with your water heater will have to do with the water pressure. Normally, you’ll know there is an issue if your water is coming out cold, warm but not hot, or if it’s too hot.

If any of these three things happen, then there are multiple causes to look out for. If the water is too hot, then check your thermostat isn’t too high; if it’s too cold, check if there is a lack of power. If your water heater is just warm, then try turning the water supply on and off to see if the connections are working correctly.

Dirty Water

When running your water, how is the color looking? If it’s not clear and it’s coming out looking a little rusty, then chances are you are having an issue with the inside of your tank.

As water heaters get used, the older they get the more corrosion that will occur inside the tank. Chances are you will need a new tank if this occurs, but to be sure, make sure you flush out the tank and change the anode rod. Once replaced, if the problem continues to occur, then you know there is a problem with your tank.

Some issues with water heaters are minor and easily fixed, while other malfunctions signal a larger issue that can only be addressed by replacing your unit. Either way, it’s good to know what to look out for in order to keep your hot water running safely and effectively.