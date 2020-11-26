Top Gear Gift Cards’ Shooter Shoot Out: DOOM, HALO, and Far Cry

Do you love shooters or you have someone close to you who enjoys obliterating things in their crosshairs? The good news is that the world of FPS games is thriving. There are dozens of games out there to help you squelch your thirst for intense gameplay and breathtaking explosions. But only a handful of FPS games deliver the best gaming experience.

DOOM: Bring Peace to Demon-Infested Earth

DOOM has two huge names in the gaming industry behind it – ID Software and Bethesda Softworks. More importantly, it has a two-decades-long history and a very active community. DOOM Eternal is the latest addition to the DOOM franchise available at Top Gear Gift Cards. The game has a long history, and its prequels have set the look and feel of the game. DOOM Eternal delivers it in outstanding fashion.

DOOM Eternal is definitely one of the most intense games available for Xbox One. The chances are that it will remain popular throughout the next year as well. It’s the sequel of the renowned DOOM 2016. DOOM Eternal’s story begins right where the game left you in 2016. Feel free to skip to the following section because we will go through some spoilers.

Demons have overtaken the Earth. You are left all alone with your trusty shotgun, and you have to find the way and the means to defeat the demon army. The adventure is adrenaline-packed, and at one point, you will even journey to Mars to bring the war to demons.

HALO: Save the Future of Mankind

HALO is one of the most popular FPS franchises out there, and the latest HALO installment proudly carries the number 5 and the title Guardians. The game was built to meet the expectations of even the savviest FPS fans around the globe. Excellent graphics – check. Lots of intense missions – check. Co-op game mode – check. Great storytelling – check.

Once again, the players are put in the boots of a soldier with a mission to save humanity. However, the stakes are even higher now. The mysterious and ruthless force now also threatens to destroy the entire galaxy and wipe all the living life from existence.

Want a shootout with your friends against combatants run by an AI or by real players? HALO’s Warzone multiplayer mode will deplete your adrenaline in no time.

Far Cry: Fight of the Mysterious Cult

When Far Cry entered the FPS landscape, it had to compete against some major players, which was over a decade ago. Today the game has seen its fifth installment. It’s definitely one of the most popular FPS games with a unique spin on the market. What gamers love most about Far Cry is the storytelling and intense gameplay with enemies coming from where you least expect them.

Far Cry 5 has an excellent story. You will have to work with local forces in Hope County, Montana, to fight the mysterious and evil cult. However, Far Cry 5 manages to bring even more to the table. Players can now play with an animal assistant.

Each one of the animals is unique and comes with different abilities. The world is also dynamic, and it will change depending on the player’s decisions and actions. Top Gear Gift Cards brings Far Cry 5: Gold Edition, which allows players to get access to muscle cars, planes, ATVs, big rigs, and tractors.

Conclusion

