SSC CHSL Recruitment 2020: Tier I, II, and III Exam Patterns You Should Know

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the recruitment of postal assistants (PA), data entry operator (DEO), sorting assistant (SA), lower divisional clerk (LC), and court clerk (CC) in the SSC CHSL exam 2020. Due to the pandemic situation, the dates have been pushed. The official notification was out on 3rd December 2019 and registration began on 10th January 2020. The admit card will be released very soon in the month of October. 4893 seats will be filled by this recruitment drive. There are three levels of this recruitment drive. The first level of this recruitment exam will begin on 12th October 2020. Let us find out about the exam pattern so that you can prepare well for it.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2020: Exam Pattern

The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) posts in the government offices will be filled by conducting a recruitment exam. As mentioned earlier, there will be three levels, Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III. It is very important to know about the exam patterns in these three levels for the aspirants to avoid any kind of surprises in the examination hall.

Here is what you need to know about the SSC CHSL exam pattern of all three levels.

Tier I

The first level of the SSC CHSL recruitment exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) conducted by the commission board in different centers. All the questions will be multiple choice based. You can either choose Hindi or English as your medium of language to answer the questions in the Tier I exam.

Every question in different sections will have 2 marks allotted for the right answers. For every wrong answer, 0.50 marks will be deducted from the cumulative score. A total of 100 questions will be there in the exam paper. It means this paper will carry 200 marks of questions. The aspirants will have to answer these questions within a time span of 60 minutes. Candidates with visual and orthopedic disabilities will have 80 minutes to answer all these questions.

The division of questions according to the subjects are:

· English (25 questions)

· General Knowledge (25 questions)

· Quantitative Aptitude (25 questions)

· General awareness (25 questions)

Tier II

SSC CHSL 2020 Tier II is a descriptive mode exam. After crossing the first level, the candidates will have to show their writing skills. This exam will be conducted on pen-paper mode. It has two sections. The examinees will have to write an application letter based on a given topic. The word count allotted for it is 150-200 words. They will also have to write an essay of 200-250 words based on a topic mentioned in the question paper. The time allotted for this exam is also 1 hour. A minimum score of 33% is chosen to be the SSC CHSL cut off for this level.

Tier II score will also be considered as a factor to calculate the merit level of the examinations. The assessment will be done based on the marks scored. Applications have the freedom to choose either Hindi or English as the medium for writing the application letter and essay. If anywhere the examiner finds a mix-up in the languages chosen, the paper will face rejection. You need to stick to a particular language. There is no negative marking in this pen-paper exam as the questions are descriptive in nature.

Tier III

The 3rd level of this exam is skilled-based. In this test, the candidates will have to pass the typing test as per the positions they have applied for.

· DEO: 8000 key depressions per hour

A candidate will have to type a printed matter containing nearly 2200 depressions within a time span of 15 minutes. The result will then be converted into an hour for judgment.

· LDC and PA/SC: 10,500 depression an hour

Candidates must have a typing speed of 35 words per minute in English to achieve the result. For Hindi candidates, it is 30 words per minute.

Verdict

Follow this exam pattern for SSC CHSL 2020 recruitment so that you can prepare yourself accordingly. Tier II and Tier III can be quite challenging. Keep your game up and practice writing essays/application letters along with increasing your typing speed.