5 Signs You May Have a Mold Problem

Mold is one of the worst problems you can experience when owning a home. Since mold often stays hidden, it can be very hard to detect a problem in the early stages. This allows the mold to destroy a large section of the home before you even know there is a problem, which leads to extremely costly repair bills. On top of all the repair issues, being exposed to mold on a regular basis is very bad for your overall health. This is why it is vitally important to pay attention to the small changes occurring around the house. If you start to notice any of these five key signs of a mold problem, then you need to get your house examined by a mold professional immediately.

Unrelenting Health Issues

Mold is a toxic substance that can be very dangerous to humans. Being around mold for a long period of time will lead to several major health problems even if the mold is concealed behind a thick wall. A few of the common symptoms associated with mold exposure are runny nose, sneezing, itchy eyes, irritated skin and a cough. If these symptoms are caused by mold, then they will tend to last for several weeks at a time. You will also likely notice that you feel better when out of the house for an extended period of time. If you just cannot seem to find relief from your allergy symptoms, then it is time to check the house for mold.

Smell Strange Odors in House

Occasionally smelling a strange odor in your home is completely normal, especially if you are living in an older house. You need to be concerned when the smell does not ever seem to go away. This is a key sign that there is something in the house that does not belong. Luckily, mold has a very distinct odor that is easy to spot. The smell of mold is often described as musty and earthy. It is extremely similar to the smell of mildew. The best way to spot the smell is by closing the windows for a few days. If the smell does not go away over this time period, then you are likely dealing with a mold problem.

Presence of Moisture and Water Damage

Mold is only able to grow inside a home when there is moisture present. Mold spores will naturally start to grow when they land on a wet surface. The mold will continue to grow as long as it can. This is why it is very important to look for water leaks and moisture around the house. One leaky pipe can be an instant breeding ground for mold. You also need to look out for condensation droplets because this is a key sign that there is a lot of moisture in the house. Condensation typically forms on windows and doors.

Deteriorating Walls and Floors

Mold usually grows in the walls and underneath the floors in your home. These are the areas that can get exposed to water damage and mold growth without you noticing. These areas of the home will start to show minor signs of deterioration when exposed to mold. Check the walls to make sure there is no paint chipping or wallpaper bulging. Carpeted floors usually get squishy when there is mold underneath. If you have hardwood floors, then you need to watch out for bowing in the wood.

You Visibly See Mold

The most obvious sign of a mold problem is when you can visibly see mold growing in the home. If there is a small patch of mold growing on the wall, then there is likely a lot more somewhere else. The bathroom walls and behind the toilet are the most common areas where you will see mold growing. Kill the visible mold with vinegar or bleach before getting the rest of the house examined by a mold expert.