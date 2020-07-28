By: Jared S. Miller, Marketing & Communications Team Lead – Orem Team

Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R) was founded by Tim Ballard in December of 2013. Since founded, the organization has gathered the world’s experts in extraction operations and in anti-child trafficking efforts to bring an end to child slavery. O.U.R.’s Ops Team consists of former CIA, past and current law enforcement, medical professionals, and highly skilled operatives that lead coordinated identification and extraction efforts. These operations are always in conjunction with law enforcement throughout the world. Once victims are rescued, a comprehensive process involving justice for the perpetrators and recovery and rehabilitation for the survivors begins.

According to O.U.R., it is time for private citizens and organizations to rise up and help. It is our duty as a free and blessed people.

July 30th is “World Day against Trafficking in Persons”. For this day, Operation Underground Railroad started the idea of a series of peaceful marches around the world to raise awareness about Human Trafficking. The march will be following the guidelines of COVID-19, masks, and social distancing. Demonstrators will be wearing items to sponsor the organization, as well as the colors of blue and yellow. Blue being the color to represent child abuse and human trafficking, and yellow being the color for Operation Underground Railroad. This is happening in a variety of cities across the United States, and different parts of the world. To find locations for this march, click the link below:

For those unable to attend the march, there will also be a Facebook Live and YouTube event with the founder Tim Ballard, and featuring Tony Robbins, Derek Hough, and Lindsey Stirling to help with raising awareness for this major problem going on around the world.

A series of yard sales will also be taking place around Utah Valley between July 31, 2020 and August 15, 2020.

To learn more about this issue, please visit the Operation Underground Railroad website at the following link:

There, you can learn more about the cause, how to get involved, take a training to recognize the signs of human trafficking, etc.

