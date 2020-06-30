Seven Reasons to Pursue Your Education Online During COVID-19

Image Source

The current outbreak of COVID-19 all around the World has put a stop to almost every aspect of life. Imposing lockdown in various countries is not only causing hindrances in normal life activities but also an interruption in the educational sector. According to UNESCO, 363 million students are facing difficulties because of the closure of schools, colleges, and other educational institutions. However, one might wonder, for how long will this disruption continue? The answer is not that obvious since there isn’t any cure for this disease yet, but maybe this is the time where developing countries step up and enter the digitized World. They can bring a long-overdue revolution in the field of education by introducing online learning. This pandemic has enabled us to find out the flaws and weaknesses of the present system. Practicing social distancing and attending lectures from your home makes online education the most suitable option.

Remote learning is the need of the time, especially during this prevalent virus. Students have the liberty to adjust their schedules and learn at their own pace.

They can study indoors in a quiet and distraction-free setting and get things done quicker. With the help of online education, students can continue to grow and develop. Especially, disabled students find this option of learning a godsend.

Following are some reasons to pursue online education during coronavirus:

1. Availability of Online Resources

One of the most significant advantages is the availability of learning materials online. Teachers can readily upload and share documents, books, additional notes, and much more with their students. All such resources help in facilitating the students to get a high school diploma online since they provide them with a vast body of knowledge. The American Academy is a viable option for students as they cannot travel and attend classes during this ongoing situation. This academy provides practical online learning tools. These tools allow both students and teachers to collaborate better and reduce any miscommunication.

2. Educate yourself from the Safety of your Home

It is almost impossible to take in-person classes at the time of this epidemic. While education is a never-ending aspect of an individual’s life, but taking care of your health should always be the priority. Online learning plays a crucial role in avoiding the risk of contracting the virus and, at the same time, allowing us to continue education.

Online education helps in promoting a safe and healthy environment. As a side benefit, pursuing education online also gives protection from other issues like intimidation or bullying. And an individual may also educate themselves about the ongoing situation of COVID-19 besides his course curriculum.

3. Easier Access to the Teacher

Let’s accept the fact that every student is different. Some are extroverts, efficiently communicating with teachers, where others might shy away from asking questions in the classroom. Online learning is providing students with a platform that equally enables all students to communicate with their teachers. Even if the teacher is running short of time and unable to answer queries of each student, the platform allows them to deliver their questions via Chat, google forms, email correspondence, or even request extending the time of the lectures. That also helps teachers give attention and recognize the concerns of individual students.

4. Flexibility

Online education offers a vast range of flexibility. Students can learn at any time and anywhere they desire. Also, students can have less pressure and low attendance issues. They are good to go if they are submitting assignments on time and actively taking part in activities. And they can better manage their time for family, job commitments, or even hobbies.

5. Tracking Students’ Performance

In online education, it is easier for teachers to track the performances of each student. Several software applications help in assessing the progress of the students. Teachers can also observe students’ activities during classes or tests. Based on these assessments, teachers can structure their coursework.

6. Active Learning

Online education helps students to achieve transferable skills. The study shows that online learning encourages interactive learning activities like brainstorming, project-based learning, simulation, class-based learning, and analytical learning. Active learning clears the concepts of students, which serves as the key to getting a job in a competitive corporate environment.

7. Location Friendly

Online education during COVID-19 is a significant opportunity for enthusiastic students who are facing restrictions because of the travel ban. Many institutions are offering a wide variety of online courses for such students. In this way, the students may also pursue their desired programs that their native states are not offering.

Conclusion

Due to the effects of COVID-19, we can expect some new changes in our education delivery model. Today, educational sectors of various countries are collaborating with the World Bank for the promotion of online education. With this pandemic situation, there have been lots of obstacles in the path of this initiative. But many nations are already well on the way to making online education an essential part of their educational system.