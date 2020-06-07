Extra Living Space: A Guide to Garage Conversion

If you have a growing family and are in need of some additional living space but have no desire to relocate, there are a number of ways you can give yourself more room. You could extend with a traditional extension, convert the loft, or, as many Australians are doing, convert the garage into a usable room. A double garage could either be divided into car storage and something else like a carpentry workshop or even a home office, and with that in mind, here are a few important aspects to consider when converting your garage.

Insulation – If the garage is built with cavity walls, you only need to insulate the roof, otherwise you could fix composite boards like cladding, which will prevent heat transfer. Don’t forget to double glaze the windows, as a lot of heat is transferred through a single pane of glass. Good insulation will keep your energy costs down, retaining heat in the winter and keeping the interior cool in the summer, and this should be a priority.

If this seems to be a little ambitious for your current DIY skills, talk to a local builder who could quote you for the project. This is a cost-effective way to increase your living space and many Australian homeowners have already converted their garage, which gives them that much-needed extra room.