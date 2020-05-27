Taco Meat Recipes: What Seasonings to Use

We all know that tacos should pack a punch due to their seasonings, but how do you get the seasoning just right? Many people simply buy a store-made taco seasoning packet and don’t even question it. However, it’s actually really easy and quick to make your own delicious homemade taco seasoning using a lot of things that you probably already have in your spice cabinet. While the exact variation of seasoning that you use is totally up to you, here are some tips on what seasonings to use for tacos as well as other recipe tips and tricks:

What Seasonings to Use in a Taco Meat Recipe

When it comes to taco meat recipes, the key is really in the seasoning. Meat is nothing without seasoning, and this is especially true when it comes to tacos that are supposed to be anything but bland. Here’s a simple and yummy homemade taco seasoning recipe that you can make and keep inside your pantry to use for every Taco Tuesday:

2 teaspoons of chili powder

¼ teaspoon of garlic powder

½ teaspoon of dried oregano

¼ teaspoon of paprika

½ teaspoon of dried cumin

½ teaspoon of crushed red pepper

Salt and pepper

¼ teaspoon of cornstarch

What Meats to Use in a Taco Meat Recipe

Now that we have the seasoning down, it’s time to talk about the base of the taco: the meat. Many people think that ground beef is the only thing that you can use to make tacos – that’s definitely not the case. Although ground beef is a great option for tacos because it’s quick, easy, and flavorful, there are tons of other options out there for those who are looking for something different.

A healthier alternative to ground beef is ground turkey

Shredded pork tacos are great for those who are looking for a really authentic Mexican taste in their tacos

Shredded or cubed chicken tacos are a great option for those who might not like red meats like beef or pork

Seafood tacos are a great taco option to make it feel like you are right on the beach in Mexico. Add your favorite seafoods like shrimp, fish, scallops, or even crab.

Breakfast tacos are a really delicious way to add some spice into your morning. You can add meats like bacon or sausage along with ingredients like eggs, tomatoes, hot sauce, and onions.

If you are a vegetarian tacos are still an option for you! By replacing the meat with beans, rice, or even vegetables you are able to get all the flavor and heat of traditional tacos without the meat.

What Extras to Use in a Taco Meat Recipe

In order to bring your taco meat recipe to the next level, we recommend adding a couple of extra things along with your homemade taco seasoning and meat.

The first thing that you should add to your taco meat recipe is sautéed onions. This really helps add some flavor to the meat and only takes a few extra minutes to chop and cook.

The second thing that you should add to your tacos is tomato sauce. Instead of water, add tomato sauce to the meat along with the seasoning once it’s done cooking to create a whole new depth of flavor.

What Toppings to Use for Tacos

Toppings might be the most exciting part of tacos. Toppings allow you go to a little crazy and really create something that is colorful, fun, and delicious at the same time! Some of the best taco toppings include things like cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, corn, lettuce, and other veggies.

The seasonings that you use in tacos really play a huge role in the overall taste. Therefore, it’s important to get it right and use spices like cumin, paprika, chili powder, and more to give your tacos some flavor and heat!