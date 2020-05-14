Great Tips for Better Video Conferencing

In disconnected times like these, organisations have had to rely heavily on video conferencing in order to get work done both efficiently and successfully. The problem many face is that having never relied on video conferencing before, the transition has not necessarily been an easy one – with all the options available, some organisations even find that work is slower than ever. Thankfully, there are quite a few ways you can make video conferencing much more streamlined and intuitive for everyone involved – by paying close attention to some of the tips below, you’ll be well on your way to becoming a video conferencing whiz in no time.

Where to get started with video conference tools

If you’ve already had a look out for the ideal video conferencing software for your circumstances, your local Sydney av specialists probably have already recommended an assortment of great programs – whether it be well-known programs like Skype or newer, very popular programs like Zoom, knowing which one is right for you can be tough. Much of this decision will relate to both your budget and the size of your team – each fills a unique niche that benefits organisations in different ways. For example, smaller organisations with budgets that are small – or even non-existent – might prefer Skype, while others might end up going with a paid Zoom subscription. But, regardless of what software you end up going with, one of the most important things to remember is to ensure you internet connection is completely stable, and it being faster helps as well. After all, why spend all that money on programs when the person on the other end can’t even understand you? If you’re at home, this might also mean that you plug your laptop into the internet with an ethernet cord, rather than use wireless as the latter may very well drop out during important moments.

More common-sense tips for video conferencing

Although having the right technological setup is a good first step, there are a few other things that are just as important from a common-sense aspect. The first of these is making sure that you’re dressed properly for occasion – if you’re a part of a work conference call, you should be making the effort to dress up in work-appropriate attire. This doesn’t mean that you can wear track pants if no one can see your legs, either. The added benefit of this is to ensure that you also feel like you’re taking part in a work meeting, rather than just having a casual work from home day. Continuing this train of thought, ensuring that the space you’re conducting the video conference in is free of clutter and distractions is also important. This allows you to retain full focus on the meeting at hand, rather than playing with something or watching something in the background – attentiveness is key to productivity, after all.

Make your video conferences count

Although getting used to constant video calls can understandably be a bit of a drag, learning to use both the right technology, preparation an attitude will ensure that you get much more out of them. The other benefit of this is that you aren’t wasting everyone else’s time while you’re mucking about, so the more time you invest will help everyone have a far more productive video conference meeting now and in the future.