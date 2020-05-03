Smart Questions to Ask When Quizzing a Real Estate Agent

We all know that buying or selling a home is a huge financial transaction, because there is so much at stake, we must be careful when choosing a realtor. Buying or selling a property is complicated and we need all the help we can get. The right real estate agent will get things done right and get you the best possible deal on a property.

Before you attend any meetings with potential agents, make a list of questions you’d like answered.

How long have you been involved in the industry?

When hiring a real estate agent, it is sensible to work with someone who has a lot of experience in the industry. The longer they’ve been involved in real estate the more they’ll know. This isn’t a time to give your friend their big break, you’re dealing with a huge transaction, make sure you find a realtor with many years of experience.

What’s their track record in terms of sales?

You’ll meet many people who talk a good game in all kinds of industries, but what you need is a person who has a solid track record. You’re there to buy or sell a home, so find out how many homes they’ve closed this year or the year before. You’ll want a someone who has a high percentage rate, at least over 85%. Finding the right realtor can be a challenge, that’s why people use comparison sites like https://www.localagentfinder.com.au/.

Who will you be able to contact and when?

Communication is important when buying or selling a home, so speak to the real estate agent about who you’ll be in contact with throughout the process. Offers can arise very quickly and taking several days to respond to a message or phone call is unacceptable.

Why should I choose you?

This is a good question to ask a realtor, as it puts them on the stop and makes them think about their qualities. If they are confident in what they do and have qualifications and certificates that set them apart from other agents, you are on the right track. Look for agents who have completed special training and are part of professional organisations.

What strategies do you use to buy or sell homes?

You’ll want to know about their strategy to see if you agree with how they approach the process. A good realtor will have a proven formula that is both successful and at times flexible. They should also be tech savvy and competent using online platforms.

Who can provide me with a reference?

An agent can tell you how great they are all day long, but you’ll want to hear it from a list of their previous clients.

It is important to find a real estate agent who knows the local market and have a solid track record. They must be tech savvy and offer their services at an affordable rate. If you are having trouble finding good realtors, use a comparison website to identify the best real estate agents in your community.