Travis Cadman (Investar USA) Announces the Development of New South Phoenix Multi-Family Complex

Travis Cadman’s newest project is set to deliver a bold and exciting new multi-family development to South Phoenix renters.

Travis Cadman, one of the founders of the real estate investment firm Investar USA along with his brother, Ron Cadman, has recently announced the development of a new South Phoenix multi-family project. The new complex is set to provide South Phoenix tenants with a highly contemporary living space that offers extraordinary views and easy access to South Mountain Park, a 16,000-acre park/preserve.

Investar USA’s newest multi-family development project is the most recent example of the organization’s commitment to community investment. The company’s business model of renovating existing apartment communities as well as new construction in the Southwestern U.S. area has been very well received as is evidenced with their 95% average occupancy rates.

The South Phoenix complex is adjacent to South Mountain Park and Preserve, the biggest city park in the U.S. There are over 50 miles of trails winding through thousands of acres of beautifully maintained parkland where visitors can bike, hike, and horseback ride.

While the development has yet to be named, the parcel of land purchased in January recently received site plan approval from the City of Phoenix and construction drawings are underway. The architecture is future-forward with hints of traditional Southwest design. One of the most notable and exciting design elements is its thermochromic exterior, which causes the structure to change color in different temperatures.

Investar USA co-founders Ron and Travis Cadman have more than three decades of real estate investment and development experience in the United States and Canadian markets. With deep multi-family development and build-to-rent investment expertise, Ron and Travis Cadman have built a significant development portfolio of diverse properties. Investar USA has completed numerous value-add apartment renovations and new developments spanning Texas, Arizona, and Nevada.