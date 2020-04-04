Victoria Barbara on How to Prepare for Fashion Month

Fashion month is an important event for more than one reason, a four-week period that happens twice a year (occurring during February and September) during which the industry’s most recognizable and revered designers showcase their latest collections to industry insiders and jet setters looking to be the first to know the upcoming year’s latest trends.

Fashion month takes place in New York, London, Milan, and Paris and is a fantastic networking opportunity, and should be experienced by any fashion enthusiast at least once in their lifetime.

However, it’s easy to get starstruck and sidetracked by all the glitz and glam of fashion month. Below is a Q&A I put together after sitting down with Victoria Barbara, a model and influencer with over 1 million followers and nearly 4 million weekly impressions on Instagram. Below, she shares her fashion month rituals that serve as keys to having a successful experience.

Q: WHAT DO YOU DO TO STAY MENTALLY FOCUSED?

“Every morning I start the day with a 20 minute meditation to silence my mind and make more conscious decisions throughout the day.”

HOW ABOUT WORKING OUT AND DIETING?

“My health regimen includes taking a hot and cold shower for stimulating blood circulation, and intermittent fasting (I don’t eat until noon and have my last meal at 8pm). I am a very healthy eater and make sure to eat fresh greens every day and have natural sugar over-processed. I do yoga and workout with a trainer 3 times a week.”

WHAT GOES INTO GETTING YOUR HAIR AND MAKEUP PREPARED?

“I use lots of hydrating hair masks, hot oil treatments with coconut oil, and usually get a quick trim with a professional stylist as needed. I use a Dyson blow dryer and hair tools. For events, I know how to style my own hair.”

To prepare glowing skin as a base for any red carpet event, Victoria uses hydrating face masks, 111SKIN eye patches, and plenty of moisturizers.

HOW DO YOU CHOOSE THE RIGHT DRESS?

“I’ve been a creative person since youth and at age 5 began cutting blankets to try and make my own dresses. After getting in huge trouble on a number of occasions, I finally dropped the scissors.”

”I usually go through 3 or 4 favorite designers to gather several ideas until I try on a dress that I feel comfortable and confident in. [The dress] has to fit the occasion.”

Q: TELL US MORE ABOUT YOUR PREPARATION THE MORNING OF

“In the mornings, I like to start my day by going to an early gym class. My favorite is Barry’s Bootcamp! Once I get home, I shower, make my magical beauty elixir smoothie, and then start the glam process.”

“When my glam is done, I get dressed and make my way to the shows. A tip for anyone attending more than one show: hydrate so that you don’t forget to drink water. The days go by so fast so it’s easy to forget.”

Q: ANY FINAL ADVICE?

“Be on time. Fashion month is stressful because you have to change in the car from show to show. The shows often aren’t close to each other in distance, so there can be tons of traffic, and if you are even a minute late the doors to the show will be shut.”