Kevin Seawright and RPS Solutions LLC Sell Mid-Century 4-Bed, 2-Bath Baltimore Estate to First-Time Homeowner

Recently, Kevin Seawright, founder of real estate company RPS Solutions LLC, facilitated the sale of a Baltimore home. RPS purchased (address 5446 Montbel Ave) last November. RPS Solutions LLC and founder Seawright specialize in assisting homeowners and in particular first-time homeowners. Seawright brokered the sale of the home to first-time buyer Kelli Amprey, a Baltimore City native.

The property features four bedrooms and two full bathrooms across a total of 1,755 square feet. The interior sports a modern kitchen fully furnished with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, as well as a white cabinet package. Buyer Amprey specifically noted the home’s abundant natural lighting throughout as a major selling point for her. Seawright felt this was a special project for him and his team. Kelli is the sister of his former colleague in Baltimore City Recreation and Parks. Seawright felt great pride in helping a fellow and colleague and their family member. The property is also celebrated for its mix of mid-century charm and sophisticated, contemporary design. According to Amprey, the home’s large backyard is tempting her to build a fire pit. Located in the Lochearn neighborhood of Baltimore, the property is within two miles of an elementary school, a middle school, and a high school.

Under Seawright’s direction, RPS Solutions LLC has made progress toward improving community development and making affordable housing accessible to more people during the past several years. The company specializes in working with individuals who have limited resources and knowledge about the home-buying process but want safe and modern housing options that they can call ‘their own’. Over the past 12 months, RPS Solutions has partnered with the National Non-Profit to enhance its ability to help limited-resource families enjoy the benefits of homeownership. The partnership was designed to increase the rate of home purchases with its unique methods and exclusive access to properties.

In Lochearn, where Kelli Amprey’s new home is located, home values are reportedly on the rise, with a 1.1 percent increase over the past 12 months.

About RPS Solutions LLC

Kevin Seawright founded this company in 2015. The RPS Solutions LLC team includes individuals who have backgrounds in management, business, and finance. The company is known throughout Baltimore for enriching the lives of needy individuals and families, and is known for helping seniors and disabled individuals attain homeownership as well. RPS Solutions LLC believes that development programs and affordable housing projects build stronger ties in the community. Additionally, the company hopes to improve the economic status of as many residents as possible.

About Kevin Seawright

Mr. Seawright has multiple years of experience in business management and is an accounting professional. In addition to his Almeda University master’s degree in accounting, he earned academic credentials in the fields of management and human resources. His experience includes overseeing commercial and residential real estate development projects. Seawright has supervised public education projects. In the past, he served as a Babe Ruth Museum board member and participated in multiple business administration societies. Mr. Seawright also spends a lot of time in Newark, New Jersey. He enjoys empowering people there as well as those in Baltimore by sharing his knowledge, skills, and experience. He encourages people to connect with him on LinkedIn or on Twitter.