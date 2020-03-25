GFA Discipleship Program-Journey Back to Authentic Christianity

GFA World equips young adults to make an eternal difference through their gap year program.

What if making a significant impact for God’s kingdom was not about changing the world, but investing in a handful of ordinary, seemingly insignificant people?



What if our tools weren’t our knowledge and abilities, but relationships within the Body of Christ and Godly character?



Jesus spent his time on earth with a small group of people, unlikely candidates to be world revolutionaries. Yet we read in the book of Acts that these men went on to turn the world of their time “upside down”! What would it look like if we, as followers of Christ today, were to experience that same radical transformation in our day-to-day lives?



GFA Discipleship Program offers Christian single adults ages 18-27, the chance to walk in Christ’s steps and transform their life through an intense gap year at our home office in Stoney Creek, Ontario. We believe that it is possible to experience Biblical discipleship in our generation and transform our world for Christ.



The foundation of the Discipleship Program was laid when Dr. K.P. and Gisela Yohannan answered the call of God into fulltime ministry back in the 70’s. Being young adults they were so impacted by the opportunity given to them to do something for the Lord. It was from those early years of ministry that a foundation was laid for the Discipleship Program. The dream and vision to see hundreds of young people raised up to live out God’s calling on their lives with passion and purpose.



We have already seen so many young men and women from across Canada come through the Discipleship Program and go out to serve the Lord all around the World in mission, full-time ministry, university and the workforce.



In the following paragraphs, one of our alumni shares how her time in the Discipleship Program played a significant role in her journey as a follower of Christ.



“I no longer wanted to be content with just knowing about being a follower of Jesus but actually have it become a lifestyle of radical devotion to Him. Growing up in a Christian home I knew so much about following Christ but often knowing was as far as it went. When I compared my own lifestyle with the examples I saw in God’s Word I knew there was so much more available for me to experience as a follower of Christ.



The willingness I have seen here to invest in other people’s lives and be an example of what it means to follow Christ has made a huge impact on me.



I have had the opportunity to learn from believers who have travelled farther than me in this journey of following Christ. They don’t just talk about having a radical faith, but actually live it out.”



