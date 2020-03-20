America’s New Apollo Program

in Breaking News 23.3k Views

By Tom Pittman

As important as it is to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus outbreak, studies say that Covid-19 “will quickly rebound” again once social restraints are lifted. 

To effectively neutralize Covid-19, the United States must embrace a simple three-part strategy, according to Trevor Bedford, an epidemiologist at Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. 

At the current time it appears that the U.S. strategy for mitigating Covid-19 is to use social distancing to keep the number of Covid-19 cases small enough so that patients can be treated within the constraints of our medical system, and a vaccine can be readily available for those who have escaped infection. 

The problem is the United States would have to do this for “potentially 18 months or more” according to a study published today by researchers from the Imperial College of London

Dr. Bedford’s three-part strategy mitigates the Covid-19 crisis in far less time.  

First, the United States needs at-home delivery of swabs with centralized lab-based processing, combined with drive-through testing facilities
Covid-19 tests have to be so plentiful that every concerned person can be tested as often as needed. 

Second, every mobile phone owner would need to install a specific Covid-19 tracking app, and allow the app access to the phone’s location data. 
This way, when a person tests positive, every person who has been around the infected person during the incubation period can get an instant, automatic notification to go get another Covid-19 test, and to go into self-isolation until they have the test results. 

Third, those who have recovered from Covid-19 are highly likely to possess immunity. Consequently, the Covid-19 app can certify these people as cleared to fully return to the workforce and keep society functioning

🙂

“This is the Apollo program of our times,” Bedford tweeted on March 18, 2020. “Let’s get to it.”