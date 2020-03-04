South Jordan Gentlemans Code Barbershop Story

Steven Christensen and Scott Perkins met at The Barber School. Steven was a barber student and Scott was an instructor teaching at the school. Both always talked about having their own barbershop together.

That happened September 2nd 2019. Gentlemans Code barbershop in South Jordan Utah was born. Located at 1072 w South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan UT 84095.

You have both Steven and Scott’s personalities inside the shop. You can help yourself to a Hot Chocolate, or Coffee when you walk into the door. Its a laid back environment with the classic barbershop feel. VIP services are really popular. Getting a Traditional haircut with a Hot steams shave is a MUST! They have the best barber products around. 18.21 Man Made, Reuzel, Cult & KIng and many more. They do take walk-ins and you can schedule your appointments at www.utahbarber.com

We love our troops and local law enforcement come check us out! You will not regret it 🙂