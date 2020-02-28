Experience Community Life at GFA Discipleship Program

GFA World offers young adults the opportunity to join their community for a gap year program.

STONEY CREEK, ON, GFA World (www.gfa.ca) says community life is an important aspect of their Discipleship Program.

GFA Discipleship Program is an intensive gap year for Christian single adults ages 18-27.

We invite them to join our community for a year designed to transform and equip them to make a global impact in this generation. This year is unique in that it not only involves practical hands on opportunities here in our home office, but students also get to play a part in sharing God’s love around the world.

An aspect of the Discipleship Program that significantly impacts our participants is community life. Students live in group housing, serve alongside staff members in the office, experience one-on-one mentorship and participate in interactive classes allowing them to discuss what they are learning.

This immersion in a safe community environment gives students the opportunity to see firsthand what it means to love, serve and forgive others. They learn the importance of accountability, grace for failure and develop close relationships with other believers who can encourage them onward in their spiritual journey.

“Community living required of me a level of openness and honesty that I never had before. It showed me that I don’t have to keep all of my struggles and failures on the inside. Learning to open up to other people also helped me realize my need to be totally open before the Lord. He showed me that deeper relationships both with Him and other people are only developed through trusting enough to reveal who I really am—even if it’s not always pretty.

My experiences as part of this community continue to shape my life even beyond Discipleship Program. I have learned that as a follower of Christ I am not meant to do life on my own. I need others who are willing to walk on this journey alongside me. My desire is to, in return, seek to invest in the lives of those around me, living as a tangible example of God’s love.” -2016 Alumni

Our vision is to see young men and women raised up who not only know how to follow Christ but live out His calling on their lives with passion and purpose.

It has been a great joy to witness our alumni continue on from here, spreading God’s love in their homes, communities and even overseas.

If you are looking to experience authentic Christian community and make an eternal impact in your generation come and join us for a challenging and transformational year at GFA Discipleship Program.

Watch our latest video to hear alumni share how they were impacted by community life at GFA.

PHOTO CUTLINE: GFA Community Life: Canadian-based mission agency GFA World offers a one year discipleship program for young adults looking to experience authentic Christian community.

