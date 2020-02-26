GFA World Hosts Christmas Tree Lighting in Stoney Creek

GFA World rings in the holiday season with a community Christmas tradition

STONEY CREEK, ON, GFA World (www.gfa.ca) says a much-anticipated event of the season is their Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting.

On Saturday, December 14 at 7:00 pm, we welcomed our neighbours for the lighting of three large Christmas trees on our property as well as singing Christmas carols by candlelight, enjoying free hot chocolate and homemade treats. Many of our visitors brought along an item to put in our donation box for the food bank.

Twenty-two people from our neighbourhood came out for the evening including two special guests. Ward Councillor Maria Pearson brought Christmas greetings on behalf of Ward 10, where our office is located, and lit the Christmas trees. Ben Winters, manager of the Stoney Creek food bank, shared with us from his journey to volunteering at the food bank and how our donations are part of impacting needy families in our community. In 2018, the foodbank, located in the former Creek Community Church building at 605 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, assisted around 900 individuals December 3-20.

The Christmas Tree Lighting event began in 2017 and has continued for three years in a row. In spite of the sometimes unpredictable weather, we always have a wonderful time celebrating the true meaning of Christmas together with our community.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2019, GFA World (www.gfa.ca) is a leading faith-based humanitarian and mission agency, bringing vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions, especially to those who have yet to hear the “good news” of Jesus Christ. In 2018, this included more than 70,000 sponsored children, free medical camps conducted in more than 1,200 villages and remote communities, over 4,700 wells drilled, over 11,400 water filters installed, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 240,000 needy families, and spiritual teaching available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry.

PHOTO CUTLINE: GFA World Annual Christmas Lighting: Canadian-based mission agency GFA World hosts a free Christmas event in their local community. Guests enjoy singing Christmas carols by candlelight, free hot chocolate and homemade treats.

