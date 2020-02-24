GFA World Highlights Lent Season, Calls Christians to Pray for Coronavirus Crisis

Mission agency unveils new website to refocus Christians on Christ and his heart for the hurting through Lent season of prayer, fasting

STONEY CREEK, ON — As the global coronavirus crisis continues to escalate, mission agency GFA World today challenged Christians to pray and fast for divine intervention during the upcoming Lent season.

Unveiling a new devotional website for Lent 2020, GFA World called Christians to pray and fast for others who are suffering — including those impacted by the deadly coronavirus outbreak, victims of sex trafficking, children enslaved in forced labour, and others suffering cruel injustice.



Lent is the 40-day period before Easter, focusing on fasting, repentance, and charity. Many Christians who observe Lent refrain from eating certain foods such as meat for a period of time, using the cash savings to help others in need. Others voluntarily give up an activity they enjoy, and instead use the time to pray and encourage others.

“Our world today desperately needs God’s intervention and grace,” said Danny Yohannan, GFA vice president. “The Lenten season is a purposeful opportunity in which we seek God and ask him to give us his heart for the suffering people of the world. At this time, it’s especially important and appropriate to pray for his mercy upon all those affected by the coronavirus outbreak, as well as other tragedies such as sex trafficking and exploitive labor.”

The coronavirus is just one of many critical issues facing the world today. Billions of people around the world are surrounded by rampant poverty, hunger, disease, and sexual exploitation, leaving them with no hope.

“Lent is a time when we can choose to make a simple sacrifice to embrace a cause that is close to the heart of God,” said Yohannan. “Tangible actions and conscious choices we make during the season of Lent should bring us closer to Jesus, help us to become more like him, and provide us with a real opportunity to be Christ’s hands to those who need to know he loves them.”

One Billion Adherents

According to estimates, this year more than a billion Christians around the world will observe Lent. The Lenten tradition is practiced by the majority of Christians globally.

“Many Christians are rediscovering the richness of the Lenten tradition, and are growing closer to Jesus through self-denial, sacrificial giving, fasting, and times of fervent prayer,” Yohannan said.

“There are beautiful elements of this Christian tradition that are important to hold on to. Observing Lent is a hands-on way to help our hearts recapture the reverence and holy awe of God in our lives.”



GFA World has printed a booklet titled The Seasons of Lent: Stepping Stones to Spiritual Renewal and Growth, authored by Dr. K.P. Yohannan. The booklet — a practical guide to observing Lent — is available free at https://www.gfa.ca/lent/subscribe/.

