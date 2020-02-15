GFA World Christmas Gifts bring Hope and Transformation

GFA World brings hope to impoverished communities with income generating Christmas gifts



STONEY CREEK, ON, GFA World (“GFA”www.gfa.ca ) For fourteen years, GFA World, together with many friends around the globe, has had the privilege of blessing thousands of families in impoverished communities with Christmas gifts: like cows, chickens, sewing machines, tool kits, goats, bicycles and water filters — gifts that break the cycle of poverty and show Christ’s love. In 2018 alone, 241,732 families were touched with a special gift and their lives will never be the same! Be encouraged by these stories of hope and transformation:

Francis and his wife, Shanti, received a goat for Christmas in 2008. He is a leper and is not able to work. Their goat had a kid a few months later. They grew their goatherd, sold milk and eventually were able to sell goats.

Mankumari was one of the beneficiaries who received a cow as a Christmas gift in 2006. The following years Mankumari was able to make lots of profit as the cow started to give birth to calves. Today, Mankumari sells over 21 litres of milk everyday and has six cows.

Ranjita had learned tailoring but was not able to buy a sewing machine as her family struggled from financial limitation. Rajnita says now she can make some money from stitching clothes using the sewing machine she received at a GFA gift distribution.

Tavish dreamed for years of leading his family out of poverty, and when he received a cow as a gift, he saw that dream unfold. The income Tavish earned through his cow enabled him to enroll his kids in school, establish the family’s home in a permanent location and even buy goats to expand his livelihood. Because of his simple cow, Tavish’s family is walking out of poverty, and his life testifies to his community of God’s love and compassion!

Here are more encouraging stories from people impacted by GFA’s Christmas catalogue gifts!

Other small gifts with a BIG impact include:

• Mosquito Net – Malaria is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquito nets save lives and offer a restful night’s sleep, free from the sting of disease-laden mosquitoes.

• Pull Cart – Enable families to carry their wares wherever potential customers gather. Pull cart recipients are able to grow their existing businesses or even start new ones!

• Fishing Net – Thousands of people in Asia rely on fishing to feed their families. The people who receive these fishing nets can cast them upon the waters every day and sell the fish they catch in local markets.

• Tin Roof – Roofs made of thatch are a common sight across Asia, but they don’t offer good protection from annual monsoon rains, which means families must spend precious resources repairing or replacing their possessions. These lightweight, sturdy tin roofs give needy families a safe, dry place to call home.

• BioSand Water Filter – Many people in Asia do not have clean water, and as a result, they battle waterborne illnesses—or even succumb to death. Constructed of concrete, sand and rocks, BioSand Water Filters remove 98 percent of biological impurities. They provide safe water for drinking and cooking for a family and often for the neighbors too! The clean water will improve health and hygiene and will give peace of mind—all of which are expressions of Christ’s care.



Each of the items in the Gifts for the Poor category is truly a gift of compassion. Some gifts generate income for years to come, while others meet immediate practical needs and could save lives. In addition, recipients have a chance to experience the redemptive love of Jesus—the best gift they could ever receive.



Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2019, GFA World (www.gfa.ca) is a leading faithbased humanitarian and mission agency, bringing vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions, especially to those who have yet to hear the “good news” of Jesus Christ.

In 2018, this included more than 70,000 sponsored children, free medical camps conducted in more than 1,100 villages and remote communities, over 4,700 wells drilled, over 11,400 water filters installed, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 240,000 needy families, and spiritual teaching available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry.

