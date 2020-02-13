Instagram in 2020

With the calendar having flipped to 2020, the dawn is not only on a new year but a new decade as well. While there will be a lot of changes in 2020, particularly in the field of marketing, one platform that is here to stay is called Instagram. For those who might not know, Instagram is a platform that helps people and businesses share photos and videos. In just a few years, Instagram has garnered hundreds of millions of regular users. This means that Instagram provides companies with unprecedented access to potential customers. As a result, Instagram has become one of the most important marketing tools of a generation. Just as Instagram has transformed over the past few years, it is sure to continue to evolve in 2020. There are a few trends that people should note.

First, Instagram likes are going to continue to play a major role; however, there is going to be a content shift. As the cultural shift continues to head to the “all-natural” direction, it should come as no surprise that the “no-edit” video was big in 2019. Just as any major trend in marketing, the crowd of teenagers and young adults was behind this shift. People want to see a more authentic look. Therefore, in order to gather more followers and likes, expect to see photos and videos that have fewer edits making their way onto Instagram profiles. This can go a long way toward creating a more organic and authentic look for any Instagram profile. Already, brands are starting to adopt this shift, which is great for people who don’t want to spend hours in front of Instagram trying to make sure that every detail on every image and video looks perfect.

Another trend that people are noticing is that people aren’t posting as often. Users instead are going for quality over quantity. They want to keep the engagement rate with each of their posts high. In order to do this, influencers are only posting a couple of times per week. With less to go around, the engagement rate is going to be higher. At the same time, it is important to make sure that everyone remembers the profile. Make sure those posts count!

Finally, expect Instagram to become an influencer marketing, e-commerce vehicle. Instagram launched a checkout platform to make it easy to purchase products without having to leave the app. Instagram also launched a shopping platform that allows people to add shopping tags to the posts. This is the next logical step in the evolution of Instagram. It will be interesting to see how this catches on. Without a doubt, Instagram is going to be big in 2020.