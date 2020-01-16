Generations Family Dentistry Launches New Business Website

Summary: Leading Houston-based dental clinic announced the launch of its new website and the appointment of a dental implant surgeon. Oral ID technology to screen for oral cancer is also available now.

Houston, Texas, January 10, 2020: the Houston-based dental clinic, Generations Family Dentistry, announced the launch of its new website, https://www.myfamilydentisthouston.com/, to help clients to easily book appointments and seek information.

Serving patients for three generations now, Generations Family Dentistry is a 40-year old practice, providing high quality dental care for everyone, including kids, teens, adults and seniors. The clinic is known for its comprehensive corrective and preventative procedures in a relaxed and comfortable environment. The new website is aimed at simplifying the process of learning more about the services and booking appointments.

Florida-born Dr. Motii says that she joined the field of dentistry to remove all apprehensions, fear and anxiety that is usually associated with dentist visits. With corporate dentistry on the rise, the profession is being associated with new stereotypes. Dr. Motii joined this 40-year-old practice to continue the legacy of patient-centered care, assisted by staff that has been associated with the practice for 37 years.

Striving for excellence in patient care, Dr. Motii completes dozens of hours of CE every year, much above the minimum requirements for maintaining her license. In this world of fast changing technologies, her goal is to stay updated with the latest tools and techniques so that she can offer patients the best options and quality care.

Generations Family Dentistry has also announced the appointment of a new dental surgeon, among its panel of specialists. The surgeon is well-known in the community and is a partner in a highly prestigious office. Dr. Motii believes that his skills will add to the quality of services offered by the clinic.

The clinic also intends to launch free oral cancer screenings for all patients, through the use of oral ID technology. Dr. Motii urges people to take this test for early detection of cancer. Oral cancer is on the rise globally, even among people with no obvious risk factors. Anyone over the age of 17 should have this screening regularly, she emphasized.

Through the launch of the new website, the clinic hopes to spread more information on the subject oral cancer. Patients can read educational articles on the blog, related to dental hygiene, procedures and diseases.

About the Company: Generations Family Dentistry has been in the business of excellent dental care for over four decades. Situated on Dairy Ashford Road, Houston, the clinic provides a wide range of services, including dental exams, cleanings, root canals, X-rays, fillings, along with cosmetic surgeries, such as dental implants, crown fittings, teeth whitening, laser treatment, dentures & partials, among others. The clinic also provides services for dental emergencies, such as broken teeth, surgical complications, lost fillings and abscess.

At the helm is Dr. Motii, a Birmingham School of Dentistry (UAB) graduate with advanced patient experience. Her mission is to build a dental practice that is patient-centric, providing individualized treatment. The clinic offers a warm environment to remove any fears or apprehensions and help patients make sound health choices. New patients are offered free teeth bleaching services every 6 months. The in-office insurance policy can help patients save an average of $500 per year.

