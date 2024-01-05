3 Ways To Use Online Reviews To Help You Choose The Right Business To Work With

24 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

If you’re looking for a great business to work with, be it for something like a wedding videographer for your upcoming nuptials or someone to groom your pet, one of the best places to start is by looking at online reviews about the potential businesses you’re considering working with. However, online reviews shouldn’t always be taken at face value. So to help you know which reviews you should believe and which ones to be taken with a grain of salt, here are three ways to use online reviews to help you choose the right business to work with.

Check When The Reviews Were Written

Once you’ve pulled up some reviews for the businesses that you’re considering working with, one of the first things that you should look at is when these reviews were written.

In general, you’ll want to give more credence to reviews that were written recently, as they will more accurately reflect the business in its current state and what you might get if you were to work with them. Additionally, if you see a lot of reviews from a small timeframe and then not a lot of reviews outside of this timeframe, you may want to be suspicious about these reviews. When reviews are all done around the same time, there’s a good chance that these reviews were paid for and aren’t legitimate.

Find Themes In The Review

Something that you should be on the lookout for when reading online reviews are themes that seem to go throughout a large number of reviews. By looking for themes, you’ll be able to know that there’s more validity to these claims.

On the other hand, if there are one or two reviews that say something contrary to what the vast majority of the other reviews are claiming, this might be that there were some extenuating circumstances of these different reviews. But by basing your decision off of commonalities between reviews, you should be able to better trust the information you’re getting.

Look At How Reviews Are Handled By The Company

Aside from the actual reviews that you’re reading online, another aspect of the review that you should look into is how the company handles the reviews that they’ve received.

In most cases, a company that responds to their reviews, be them good or bad reviews, is a company that is determined to have good communication with their customers. If there are bad reviews that don’t have any response from the company, this could mean that they’re trying to hide something or aren’t willing to take responsibility for things that have gone wrong. And if the responses given by the company don’t sound professional, this could be a sign of a company that you don’t want to be working with in the first place.

All of these things can affect the reputation of a business, and you should seek to work with businesses that effectively manage and uphold their reputation.

If you’re seeking a new business to work with, consider using the tips mentioned above to help you learn how to use online reviews to uncover reputable and trustworthy businesses to give your time and money to in the future.