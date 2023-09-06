How to Choose the Right Type of Fence for Your Home￼

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Are you thinking of putting a fence up around your property? A fence is a worthwhile home improvement with a return on investment of anywhere from 50-70% depending on the type of fence you choose. When it comes to choosing between the different types of fence, it really comes down to what qualities you want in a fence.

Are you looking for privacy?

Privacy fences are typically made of wood or vinyl. Both types can be designed to be tall enough to provide privacy for your property whether you live in a neighborhood where the houses are close together or along a busy road. Wood and vinyl fences can be made with slats that fit closely together to block all visibility.

Do you need containment for pets or small children?

All fence materials can be used to provide safety and containment for pets or children. Chain link and ornamental metal provide safety, but not privacy. When it comes to ornamental steel or aluminum fences, small animals may be able to slip through the bars. These are all things to take into consideration when choosing a fence for the purpose of safely corralling your kids and pets.

What is your budget?

If you have a limited budget, that will definitely be a determining factor in your decision. Vinyl and ornamental metal fences tend to be the most expensive, while wood and chain link are on the less expensive end of the spectrum. Without a limited budget, vinyl and metal fences both last a long time, so it may come down to whether or not you are looking for privacy from your fence.

Do you need a low maintenance option?

Some types of fence will require more maintenance than others. Wood needs to be periodically treated or stained to protect the wood from moisture and weather. Steel fencing needs to be seal coated and periodically recoated to prevent rust. Vinyl and chain link are the lowest maintenance options. A vinyl fence may simply need to be washed occasionally and chain link only needs repair if damaged.

Do you want a decorative or stylish fence?

If aesthetics are important to you, vinyl or ornamental metal would be the best choice. Vinyl comes in a variety of colors and styles with special accents available like lattice top or ornamental posts. Ornamental steel or aluminum provide a sophisticated look to your property. Wood can also be decorative, but it doesn’t always keep its polished look once the wood starts to weather.

Anderson Fence Provides a Variety of Fence Types

If you’re having a difficult time deciding which type of fence to install on your property, it helps to work with a fencing company that provides a wide variety of materials and options to choose from. Anderson Fence constructs vinyl, wood, steel, aluminum, and chain link fences with a variety of options within each type. We have experience with all types of fences and a thorough understanding of the pros and cons to help you make the best choice.

Call 800-722-0929 or contact us today for a free estimate. We look forward to installing a quality fence you can get years of enjoyment from.