4 Ways AI Is Changing PR

Did you know that nearly seven in 10 PR professionals worldwide say that they would — if accessing an artificial intelligence tool — use it for things like list building or research? As it turns out, those are just two of the many things you can use AI for if you’re working in PR.

AI is transforming how many industries do what they do — and the PR space isn’t an exception. But what are the benefits of leveraging this tech if you work at a PR firm and aren’t using AI?

Continue reading to learn more about four ways AI is changing PR and the benefits of AI.

1. Research

While AI hasn’t reached the point where you can use it to complete all your written work without human intervention, its capabilities have grown by leaps and bounds. But one area where it can be a godsend and deliver the goods is on the research end. You can research your projects extensively using the right AI tool and entering the right search parameters. AI software can lighten your workload, increase efficiency and productivity, and help you complete research fast.

Whether you want to find new markets for your clients, develop more detailed and customized campaigns, or do anything else, AI software can take your research capabilities to the next level. You and others at your PR firm can focus on higher-priority tasks that are best left to humans.

2. List Building

One of the things that PR professionals do is list building. It’s about finding and assembling email addresses and other contact details from relevant parties. You can use this data to expand your database of contacts, which will make for more effective email marketing campaigns. You can also use list building to boost communication with customers and would-be customers. When list building is done well, you can increase email-opening and link-clicking metrics.

The thing is that list building — and doing it well — takes a lot of time and effort if done manually. Instead of doing everything manually, you can use AI tools to automate and simplify the process of list building. It’ll save a ton of time if you leverage the power of AI for list building. You can work on other tasks rather than do it manually. It’s something AI can handle.

3. Writing

While AI isn’t yet good enough to produce all your content exactly as you want it, it can do a good job of creating rough drafts. Because it can produce pretty good content, you’ll simply want to have a human being comb over it to ensure it flows well and is coherent throughout. You’ll find that AI will save you a ton of time and help you do more. It’s about working smarter rather than harder. Just ensure someone edits and proofreads whatever AI generates.

4. Pitches

One of the vital tasks PR professionals perform is pitching topics or story ideas to journalists or bloggers. While it’s something people in the industry have been doing for ages to drum up interest in whatever their clients are up to, it can also consume a lot of precious time.

But AI tools can help with creating targeted pitches — and it can do so relatively quickly. All you have to do is give the AI tools the search parameters to increase the effectiveness of the pitches. You can use the right tool to draft pitches, find the right journalists and publications, and more.

These are some ways you can use AI to empower your PR agency. Whether AI tools or other applications, the right solutions can make a big difference to your company. The good news is you can find software for many things your business needs, from inventory management to fleet maintenance and customer relationship management to fixed asset management. It’s about using tools that enable your PR agency to better meet the needs of customers.