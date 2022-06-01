Why Dr. David W. Parrott, Former UF Admin, Wants Education to Adapt a People-Centric Approach to Title IX 

27 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Dr. David W. Parrott has spent his entire career focusing on higher education, from the University of Louisville (UofL) to the University of Florida (UF). During his career, Parrott observed that many higher education programs were created with good intentions, but those good intentions don’t always translate when applied to real-world scenarios. As a Title IX expert, now sharing his expertise as the ADA and Title IX coordinator at UofL, Parrott believes Title IX is one of the programs created with good intentions but could benefit from a more people-centric approach.

What Exactly Does a ‘People-Centric Approach’ Mean?

Dr. Parrott maintains that having a people-centric approach means that you look at all situations uniquely, so plans, policies, and programs are based on the needs of a specific individual. Having a people-centric point of view can be time-consuming, but it can also be beneficial. Parrott believes that many higher education programs, including Title IX, can benefit from taking a less bureaucratic course and instead take a more people-centric approach.

What Is Title IX?

“This is the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX of the educational amendments of 1972,” Parrott says. “And it basically says that no one who participates in a federally funded program should be discriminated against based on their sex.”

While the program was designed to curb discrimination, it wasn’t always implemented that way. “Generally speaking, Title IX was viewed as an equity and sports law,” adds Parrott. “If you talked about Title IX before 2011, you were talking about athletic issues, whether you had the right amount of opportunities for men versus women in your athletic venue, that’s primarily what it was. And then there was some employment case law and so forth that you couldn’t discriminate based on gender and employment, but it really didn’t cover the educational sphere in terms of discrimination until 2011.” Things changed that year to cover more types of discrimination, and since then, there have been major changes, including reforms, to Title IX.

Dr. Parrott’s Take On Title IX’s Approach

David Parrott, former UF admin, says he doesn’t feel that Title IX has a very people-centric approach. He thinks that the funding makes it harder for educators to focus on their students and their students’ needs. For example, a “Dear Colleague” letter is an official government correspondence urging, but not compelling, action or support. In 2016, the Trump administration rescinded an Obama administration’s “Dear Colleague” letter about Title IX. In 2017, they put out their own. Parrott explains, “The difference in the Trump regulations versus all the ’Dear Colleague’ letters previous to that is, they really worked at and probably went overboard in providing due process protections for the accused person. So prior to that, there were allegations that students who were accused were automatically found responsible. And so they put in protections to prevent that from happening.”

Does Dr. David W. Parrott Feel Those Changes Have Made Title IX More People-Centric?

Dr. David W. Parrott, UF’s previous administrator states, “In some ways, you got 30 or 40 variables, seven or eight of those variables have moved in the right direction, seven or eight haven’t moved enough, seven or eight moved too far. Quite frankly, in many ways, you’re asking a university to function in a way it’s not designed to function. The misunderstanding out there is these student conduct processes that exist have never been designed to deal with the complexities of sexual assault. That’s really the purview and the province of the courts, but you can’t get politicians to understand that.”

While Parrott applauds politicians for trying to create laws that prevent discrimination and encourage fairness for higher education facilities, the way that it’s being implemented is making it challenging. Some changes help advance the law, while other elements that should be changed are ignored. In the meantime, administrators at higher education facilities are left struggling to implement the changes the best they can. Unfortunately, this takes away from the time that these administrators could be spending developing more people-centric, or personalized, plans to better help the student population.

Why Do Universities Comply if Title IX Doesn’t Meet Students’ Needs?

It’s important to understand that Title IX does meet the needs of some students and does offer invaluable protections. However, the way it’s implemented and applied in real-world scenarios is not always efficient or the best option. Even so, personnel at many universities, including UF, continue to ensure their university is compliant with Title IX. Parrott says, “Well, there’s a great big hammer hanging over your head, or sword, the sword of Damocles hanging over your head. If you don’t comply, your federal funding is at risk. So every university is highly motivated to comply. “

As such, universities are desperately trying to grasp federal money for their students, and in turn, they have to ensure they’re compliant with Title IX.

What Changes Would Dr. David W. Parrott Like to See?

As a seasoned expert, Dr. Parrott would like to see Title IX taken out of the hands of lawmakers and put in the hands of higher education professionals. He states, “So what you’re doing is you’re taking a very nice little Piper Cub airplane, if that’s the student conduct process, and you’re strapping jet engines on it and telling it to fly, and it’s not going to work. So it is problematic in that Congress and the Department of Education think that student conduct processes should be able to handle these things.”

He believes people like himself who are involved in the higher education process know what students need and can figure out the best way to ensure students are treated fairly using a people-centric system.

Title IX has turned 50 years old, and with that, more eyes are on this federal program than ever. While David W. Parrott feels that Title IX has helped decrease discrimination, he also feels that the program creates more hurdles than are needed to help students.

