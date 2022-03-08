6 Steps To Take After A Child Is Charged With A Juvenile Case

20 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

As a parent, you try to do everything possible to protect your child. Unfortunately, should your child become involved in a situation that results in them being charged with a crime, this becomes much harder. Since police and prosecutors may be bearing down hard on you and your child, it’s important to know the steps you should take once this situation develops.

1- Hire a Reputable Attorney

If you and your child have never been involved with the criminal justice system prior to this incident, it can be an overwhelming process. Therefore, your first step should be to always hire a reputable and experienced attorney to represent your child. This is critical since you will need to know your child’s legal rights from the very beginning. In addition, your attorney can begin examining details of the case, communicating with prosecutors, and building a defense strategy.

2- Stay Off Social Media

Tempting as it may be for you and your child to go on social media and vent about what has happened, don’t do it. Instead, stay off social media as much as possible until the case is resolved. If you don’t, your child may incriminate themselves, making it easy for prosecutors to gain a conviction.

3- Learn about Alternative Sentencing

When your child is charged as a juvenile, this does not automatically mean they will be locked up. In fact, many courts now actively use alternative sentencing methods with juveniles. Examples of these include community service, probation, or even house arrest. By working with a lawyer who handles these cases regularly, your child’s case may end much better than you anticipated.

4- Establish a Support System

Since your family will be under tremendous stress during this time, establish a support system along the way. This means not only being there as a parent for your child, but also relying on your other family members, church family, and others to give you emotional support and a safe place to vent your frustrations if needed.

5- Be Cooperative

While you always want to make sure your child’s attorney is present during any questioning by police and others, you should also try to be as cooperative as possible to get the situation resolved to everyone’s satisfaction. Try not to let your emotions get the best of you, since arguing with police or judges will get you nowhere fast. If you and your child are cooperative, this is always taken into consideration by the court and could help in your child receiving a lesser sentence.

6- Don’t Try to Take Over the Case

Last but not least, do not let yourself take over your child’s case. After all, that is why you hired a lawyer in the first place. Even under the best of circumstances, legal proceedings take time to work their way through the system. If you don’t think things aren’t moving fast enough, don’t blame your lawyer. Instead, listen to their advice, do as they say in regards to discussing the case with others and online, and put your child’s case in the hands of an attorney you can trust.

Though you will likely be caught off-guard when your child is charged with a crime, this doesn’t mean the situation has to spiral out of control. By taking these steps, your ordeal can end in a favorable manner.