Since the cigar boom of the 1990s, cigar smoking has undergone a widespread revival. In some cases, this revivalism has been accompanied by an increase in cigar ignorance. Smoking a good Cuban Montecristo Autentico is about as wonderful as life can be, but many people have been led to believe that cigars are not complex or interesting. The truth is that cigars are a nearly perfect form of smoke, with a long and varied history.

Drying and Curing

The first step in manufacturing any cigar is drying and curing the tobacco leaves. After 100 days of growth, the leaves are ready to be harvested, and this harvesting process itself is an art. Among the best leaf tobacco in the world is found in the Vuelta Abajo region of Cuba, which produces some of the finest wrapper tobacco for cigars.

Factory Smoking

After the leaves are dried and cured, they are packed into boxes for storage. The factory must preserve these boxes in cool, dry areas away from direct sunlight. The factory inspectors also carefully scrutinized the tobacco; if some leaf is found to be not up to standards, it is discarded. The next step is to examine each leaf and remove the midrib; this is called “sorting.”

Sorting & Fermentation

After the leaves are sorted, what remains is roughly blended. The next step is to ferment these leaves, which means to combine them with yeast, which will cause the leaves to break down and emit gases. The fermentation process can take up to two months.

Cigar Rolling

After fermentation, the fermented leaves are rolled and shrunk with water to make a cigar wrapper. Sometimes it is necessary to add sugars or other flavors to the cigars. This step is called the “Forming the Cigar” process.

Quality Scrutiny

Once the cigars have been rolled, they are put through a quality control process. The cigars are inspected for defects, and those rejected are separated from the rest of the production. This is called “finishing” or “stripping” as well as inspection. Sometimes cigars are rejected because the tobacco has been incorrectly fermented or because an inspector spots a flaw in the wrapper, which must be corrected before the cigar is allowed to become a part of a commercial line.

Aging Room

The cigars must now age for a period of several months to a year, depending on the size and strength of the cigar. The cigars should be kept cool and dry at all times. Any excess humidity can cause molding.

Aesthetic

Cigars can receive their final touches in the way of decorations, adding flavor, or adding aromas. The most common final touch is the “embossing” of the cigar, which gives it a more expensive look. This can be done in several ways, including carving by hand, laser engraving, or using other methods.

Pressing Boxes

As the final step, the cigars are put into boxes. Sometimes, they are first put into tins to increase their appearance. Before the cigar is packaged, it is inspected for quality once more, and any which fail to pass inspection are thrown out.

Boxing And Labelling

Finally, the cigars are packaged and boxed. This is done at the factory to prevent any tampering with the production process. The packaging also protects the cigar from moisture and oxygen during storage and transport.

At this point, the cigars are ready to be released for sale. While some cigars can age or improve with age, most cigars will not do this; if they are not sold immediately after rolling, the factory should put them in storage to continue to mature and not lose their flavor. This cigar review and cigar design process have been going on since 1640, and there is significant room for improvement.