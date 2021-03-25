Top 7 Deadliest Roads in America

Over 30,000 fatal car accidents occur in the United States every year. This is due to reckless driving, driving under the influence, texting while driving, and speeding.

But where do most of these accidents occur? On the vast road system of America, the country is home to some deadly stretches of road. They’re dangerous because of the sheer number of drivers, as well as a lack of law enforcement and poor road conditions.

Here are the 7 deadliest roads in America to be aware of.

1. I-95 – Florida to Maine

This is one of the most dangerous superhighways in the country with deadly central stretches. The most dangerous parts of the highway are in Florida, in counties such as Miami, Dade, and Palm Beach.

A lot of car accidents could be avoided simply by following safe driving practices. Many of the accidents are due to speeding or driving under the influence.

A big issue on this road is a lack of police enforcement. Drivers can drive recklessly for miles without encountering a state trooper. In Florida, it is one of the most understaffed stretches of highway in the country.

It has become so dangerous that state troopers are afraid to risk their lives pulling someone over for speeding. The lack of law enforcement leads to reckless driving and many fatal and severe car crashes.

2. I-45 – Texas

The stretch of I-45 in Houston has been named the most dangerous road in the US. In fact, it’s one of the deadliest roads in the world, with 56.5 fatal accidents for every 100 miles of road.

Excessive speeding and distracted or impaired driving seem to be the main causes behind the overwhelming number of car wrecks. Drivers are texting or speaking on their phones and not driving defensively.

If you are injured in a car crash due to circumstances that weren’t your fault, or reckless driving, it’s important to speak to an experienced car accident lawyer to receive just compensation.

3. Highway 99 – California

This 424-mile road running through the state’s Central Valley has one of the highest numbers of car wrecks per 100 miles. It also places second in the country for fatal car crashes due to drunken driving.

The highway itself poses many risks to safe driving. It is an outdated design with poor lighting which makes it dangerous to drive at night. Many of the accidents on this road have occurred in sections with insufficient lighting.

Poor road conditions coupled with negligent driving have made Highway 99 one of the deadliest roads in America.

4. I-10 – California to Florida

This road is especially dangerous on the Arizona stretch during summer. It runs for 329 miles through Arizona and has one of the highest rates of fatalities in the country.

Driver error accounts for 94% of the fatal accidents on this stretch of road. The highway meets adequate road safety, but in the summer months, the traffic increases ten-fold, and distracted drivers pose a huge risk.

This highway also has a slightly higher speed limit of 75mph which may be a contributing factor as many of the accidents occurred at elevated speeds.

5. I-75 – Florida to Michigan

There are fatal car crashes that occur almost daily on this road. One of the main reasons behind the many car accidents is that the road is very busy. The states that this highway passes through are home to some of the busiest interstates in America.

Whenever there are many vehicles on the road, drivers show an increase in negligent and reckless driving, and defensive driving becomes more challenging. Weaving in and out of traffic poses a huge risk to drivers.

On top of that, Florida has listed distracted driving as only a secondary offense which makes it more difficult for officers to enforce the laws of the road.

6. I-4 – Florida

Tampa claims two of the most dangerous sections on I-4 with an average of 1.24 deaths per mile each year. It is one of the busiest roads, popular with holidaymakers and day-trippers.

Therefore, the leading reason behind the startling amount of accidents on this road is congestion. And this congestion is due to two reasons: an ever-growing population and ongoing construction.

With so much traffic on the road, the driving conditions become more dangerous. Add to that the smog and haze from nearby construction and you’ve got a recipe for disaster.

7. I-17 – Arizona

The section that runs through Phoenix is the deadliest stretch of this interstate. Fatalities on this highway are caused by collisions, rollovers, and pedestrian accidents.

Car accidents on this stretch often leave drivers stranded for hours as traffic backs up. Speed seems to be the number one cause of car wrecks on the I-17.

Arizona law enforcement continuously urges drivers to monitor their speed and slow down. This is especially necessary during the holiday season when congestion increases and people rush to get to their destinations.

Staying Safe on the Deadliest Roads in America

Chances are you’ve driven on one of these deadliest roads in America. Perhaps you even live in the area that the interstate passes through. It’s important to always remain vigilant when driving, but especially so on these dangerous roads.

Remain focused and avoid using your phone, follow the rules of the road and practice safe driving. On roads with poor conditions, avoid driving at night to lower the risk of an accident. And if you or a loved one are involved in an accident, contact a personal injury lawyer as soon as possible.

Did you find this article interesting? Our site is full of informative posts just like this one — keep exploring for more!