Meet Kynection Keynote Speaker Shawn Achor

Kynect’s biggest event of the year will take place from August 27-29 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Each year, this exciting event invites Kynect Associates and their guests to come together to celebrate successes, look to the future, and immerse themselves in Kynect’s game-changing culture.

This year, Kynect is thrilled to introduce you to keynote speaker Shawn Achor, who will be bringing his unique perspective and groundbreaking research into the science of happiness to Kynection.

Shawn is the founder of GoodThinkInc. and the Institute for Applied Positive Research, where he works with researchers, trainers, and speakers to help companies, business leaders, and individuals use the power of positive psychology to improve professional performance.

He is the author of Big Potential: How Transforming the Pursuit of Success Raises Our Achievement, Happiness and Well-Being, The Happiness Advantage: The Seven Principles of Positive Psychology that Fuel Success & Performance at Work, and Before Happiness: The 5 Hidden Keys to Achieving Success, Spreading Happiness and Sustaining Positive Change. In his books, Shawn explores why our pursuit of happiness is often backwards and how to reframe our worldview to achieve what we want from life.

Shawn began his incredible work as a Harvard student, continued it when he went on to become a professor at his alma mater, and has gone on to share his learnings with nearly half of Fortune 100 companies, the White House, the Pentagon, the NFL, and schools in Africa. His TEDx Talk, “The happy secret to better work,” has been viewed over 21.5 million times, making it one of the 25 most popular TED talks in the company’s history.

Shawn has dedicated his research and speaking career to better understanding happiness, and his Kynection keynote speech will explore the link between our happiness and potential success, why so many people have it backwards, and how we can rethink our ideas of success and potential to improve our lives as professionals and at home. In Shawn’s words, and as proven by his life’s work, mindset shapes outcome – not the other way around.

Shawn will identify the seven positive psychology elements that fuel personal and professional success. Associates and their guests will hear Shawn speak on the power of social investment and why social support networks are one of the very biggest predictors of modern happiness and success – something that Kynect has valued since day one. In fact, Shawn will be sharing new research on the topic with the keynote audience.

Attendees will walk away not just with actionable insights they can use to build a network, improve their sales game, and improve their ability to forge authentic connections with others, but perhaps with a whole new outlook on how to get what they want from life.

Click here to learn more about what else is in store for Kynection and sign up today!